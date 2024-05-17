Azerbaijani parliament speaker briefs UN Geneva's Director-General on COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has met with Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva) Tatiana Valovaya and briefed her on the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), a source in the nation's parliament told Trend.

The meeting pointed out that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the UN and its institutions, highlighting the importance of parliaments in addressing contemporary global challenges.

Speaking about COP29, Gafarova emphasized that hosting such an important international event by Azerbaijan is a result of the country's recognized efforts in combating climate change.

She also briefed on the parliamentary conference that will be held as part of this session, jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Azerbaijani parliament.

Valovaya, highly appreciating the meeting, mentioned that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the UN in terms of cooperation across various areas.

The director-general expressed satisfaction that Azerbaijan will host COP29 and emphasized the importance of the successful steps taken by the country in the field of green energy.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

To note, Gafarova is on a working visit to Geneva to participate in the 1st meeting of the Organizing Committee of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

