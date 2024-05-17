Agricultural sector accounts for 12.8 percent of atmospheric emissions in Azerbaijan - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The agricultural sector accounts for 12.8 percent of atmospheric emissions in Azerbaijan, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture Azad Jafarli said at theat the “Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum” event in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

"This constitutes eight million tons out of the total 62.4 million tons of atmospheric emissions," he stated.

Jafarli highlighted that Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, among others, could encounter substantial risks due to climate change effects.

He further emphasized the reciprocal relationship between climate change and agriculture.

"Additionally, the impact of climate change on water resources is pertinent to our country. With approximately 1.5 million hectares of irrigated land, the adoption of modern irrigation systems in agriculture is encouraged," the official remarked.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

