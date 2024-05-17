Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army holds seasonal maintenance of weapons, equipment (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Seasonal maintenance of all types of weapons and equipment is held in formations, units and subunits of the Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

Classes were held in formations, units and subunits of the Combined Arms Army on keeping weapons and equipment in serviceable condition, their usage and exploitation in accordance with the instructions, as well as providing with proper maintenance.

The importance of following the rules of proper operation of each weapon and military equipment was emphasized to increase the combat capability of the units, and the proper technical maintenance of weapons and equipment according to seasonal requirements, as well as the replacement of spare parts and mechanisms were practically demonstrated to the personnel.

After the classes, planned seasonal maintenance of vehicles and armored vehicles, aviation and air defense equipment, communication equipment, rocket-artillery weapons, small arms and ammunition was started.

To note, proper maintenance of vehicles contributes to maintaining high combat capability of units.

