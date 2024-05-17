Yerevan prompts Moscow to withdraw Russian border guards from checkpoints on border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Yerevan prompts Moscow to withdraw Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport, 17 border checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and two support bases for Russian peacekeepers in Sisian and Gorus, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told local media, Trend reports.

“The Russian side accepted this proposal and asked whether Yerevan proposes withdrawing border guards from the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian borders. We answered that there are agreements in this regard, and we are not discussing the issue of the withdrawal of Russian border guards from there at the moment,” he emphasized.

To note, recently, a spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russian border guards will remain on the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian borders at the request of the Armenian side.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel