Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's president appoints new head of executive power in Mangystau region

Kazakhstan Materials 17 May 2024 17:12 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A new head of executive power has been appointed to the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The corresponding order was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the decree, Nurdaulet Kilybay has taken over as the Mangystau region's new chief executive officer.

To note, on April 16, the order of the President of Kazakhstan dismissed Nurlan Nogayev from this position.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more