Kazakhstan's president appoints new head of executive power in Mangystau region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A new head of executive power has been appointed to the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The corresponding order was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the decree, Nurdaulet Kilybay has taken over as the Mangystau region's new chief executive officer.

To note, on April 16, the order of the President of Kazakhstan dismissed Nurlan Nogayev from this position.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel