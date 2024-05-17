Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Baku International Sea Trade Port may achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, Director-General of the port Taleh Ziyadov said at the "Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum" event in Baku today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the port has been undergoing a green transformation since 2016, notably through participation in eight EU programs.

Being the first in the Caspian Sea region to obtain a green certificate from the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO), it paves the way for Kazakhstan's Aktau port to receive such certification in the future.

Ziyadov highlighted that these certificates, along with modern vessels, are instrumental in establishing a green transportation corridor across the Caspian Sea.

He mentioned plans to build modern vessels meeting stringent European green standards at Baku Shipyard, with the first stage targeted for 2030. The director-general also suggested the possibility of these vessels eventually using the cleanest fuel, such as hydrogen.

The official emphasized that Azerbaijan's shipping and shipbuilding sector is making strides towards a green economy, showcasing promising outcomes.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

