Azerbaijan's C4IR Center ready for pre-COP29 assistance to local business, state entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Azerbaijani Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) is ready to provide all possible assistance to business and state entities of Azerbaijan before COP29, the center's Executive Director Fariz Jafarov said at the “Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum” event in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

He briefed on the importance of introducing cutting-edge technologies and using artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan's green economy.

According to the official, the center is implementing 16 initiatives on cutting-edge technologies in the country.

“There is interest in the design of green buildings, the introduction of nanotechnology for the production of solar panels, and modern water purification and desalination systems. The Next Generation Technology Center has been created in Baku,” he emphasized.

Jafarov mentioned that the center is in constant interaction with the government of Azerbaijan on energy transition processes.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

