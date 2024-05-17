Azerbaijan debates monitoring for Great Return program's application findings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The results of monitoring conducted in 2023 and for four months of 2024 in connection with the implementation of the "I State Program of the Great Return" to territories liberated from occupation of the Azerbaijani Republic were presented on May 15–17, 2024, by Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Deputies from the appropriate state agencies and other responsible parties were present at the meeting.

The monitoring reports for 2023 and 4 months of the current year were presented at the meeting, proposals were heard and discussions were held on the implementation of the tasks of the State Program in the next stage.

During the discussions, the main difficulties that were observed and directions to be paid attention to in the coming period were noted. It was also stated that targeted large-scale projects and construction works implemented during the implementation of the state program will ensure the rapid revival of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions as well as long-term population resettlement.

At the meeting, in connection with the implementation of the “Action plan on increasing employment opportunities of the population in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 2024-2026” approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 942s of December 13, 2023, the progress of the works on the assessment of employment opportunities, taking into account the sequence of the return of the population and works on vacancies, organization of vocational education and training, involvement in the self-employment program and support of other subprograms were also discussed.

Important state entities were advised to take control over state program implementation tasks quickly and sustainably.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel