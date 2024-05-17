Azerbaijan set to hold tax forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A tax forum will be held in Azerbaijan in September, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan Samira Musayeva said during the "Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum" event in Baku today, Trend reports.

“We are going to hold this meeting with experts from the OECD, the World Bank, and with the help of ADB, and we will send out invitations soon. We are going to discuss all the issues that arise from different carbon pricing instruments, explore best practices, and perhaps come to some common methodology,” she emphasized.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel