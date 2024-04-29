IsDB Group, Türkiye launch new Country Engagement Framework

The CEF aims to support the government in achieving its development targets by addressing some of the critical bottlenecks associated with current and emerging economic and financial challenges. The financing envelope for the IsDB Group's CEF (2024–2026) is tentatively set at US$6.3 billion. It comprises IsDB's public-sector and public-private partnership (PPP) funding of US$2 billion, ITFC (the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation) financing of US$900 million, ICD (the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector) financing of US$300 million, and ICIEC (the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit), IsDB Group’s investment insurance arm, coverage of US$3.1 billion.

The IsDB Group-Türkiye CEF is based on two strategic pillars: (i) Resilient and Sustainable Transition; (ii) Productivity Enhancement, Competitiveness, and Inclusive Growth; and has cross-cutting pillars of Digital Transformation; Islamic Finance; Regional Economic Cooperation and Integration; Capacity Development; and South-South Cooperation.