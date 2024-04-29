Ukraine's ambassador hands copies of credentials to Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov met with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Yuriy Gusev on April 29, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

Following the submission of copies of credentials to Sharifov, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. They also exchanged views on topical issues of global and regional security.

The Ukrainian Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the support of Ukraine and emphasized that he was ready to make every effort to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Foreign Minister wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan.

