Iranian currency rates for April 30

Business Materials 30 April 2024 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew while 16 fell compared to April 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,011 rials. On April 29, one euro was 44,946 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 29

Rial on April 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,716

52,570

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,114

46,132

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,842

3,857

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,821

3,805

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,036

6,024

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,406

136,267

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,088

15,088

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,802

26,554

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,081

109,130

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,766

30,728

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,083

24,934

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,254

2,229

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,297

1,292

1 Russian ruble

RUB

454

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,559

27,442

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,883

30,820

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,248

38,194

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,413

1,420

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,446

31,452

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,624

8,636

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,808

5,797

100 Thai baths

THB

113,429

113,485

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,800

8,812

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,535

30,493

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,011

44,946

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,515

9,512

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,645

15,695

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,587

2,592

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

580

583

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,842

12,871

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,695

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,805

72,780

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 474,913 rials, and $1 was worth 443,143 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 443,429 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 615,000–618,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–662,000 rials.

