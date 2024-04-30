Iranian currency rates for April 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 30, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew while 16 fell compared to April 29.
As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,011 rials. On April 29, one euro was 44,946 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 29
|
Rial on April 28
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,716
|
52,570
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,114
|
46,132
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,842
|
3,857
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,821
|
3,805
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,036
|
6,024
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
504
|
504
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,406
|
136,267
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,088
|
15,088
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
26,802
|
26,554
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,367
|
5,366
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,081
|
109,130
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,766
|
30,728
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,083
|
24,934
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,254
|
2,229
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,297
|
1,292
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
454
|
457
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,209
|
3,206
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,559
|
27,442
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,701
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,883
|
30,820
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,248
|
38,194
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,413
|
1,420
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
20
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,446
|
31,452
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,624
|
8,636
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,808
|
5,797
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
113,429
|
113,485
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,800
|
8,812
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
30,535
|
30,493
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,011
|
44,946
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,515
|
9,512
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,645
|
15,695
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,587
|
2,592
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
580
|
583
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,842
|
12,871
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,695
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
72,805
|
72,780
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,846
|
3,847
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,006
|
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 474,913 rials, and $1 was worth 443,143 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 443,429 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 615,000–618,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–662,000 rials.
