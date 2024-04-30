Iranian currency rates for April 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew while 16 fell compared to April 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,011 rials. On April 29, one euro was 44,946 rials.

Currency Rial on April 29 Rial on April 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,716 52,570 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,114 46,132 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,842 3,857 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,821 3,805 1 Danish krone DKK 6,036 6,024 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,406 136,267 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,088 15,088 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,802 26,554 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,081 109,130 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,766 30,728 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,083 24,934 1 South African rand ZAR 2,254 2,229 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,297 1,292 1 Russian ruble RUB 454 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,559 27,442 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,883 30,820 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,248 38,194 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,413 1,420 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,446 31,452 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,624 8,636 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,808 5,797 100 Thai baths THB 113,429 113,485 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,800 8,812 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,535 30,493 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,011 44,946 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,515 9,512 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,645 15,695 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,587 2,592 1 Afghan afghani AFN 580 583 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,842 12,871 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,695 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,805 72,780 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 474,913 rials, and $1 was worth 443,143 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 443,429 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 615,000–618,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–662,000 rials.

