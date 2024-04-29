Housing market in Azerbaijan's capital sees price growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The prices in Baku's housing market have grown since last month, the Center for Economic and Social Development (CESD) told Trend.

According to the center's monitoring, the demand for private residences increased in March and the prior month. Private residences and land plots grew in price by 1.4 percent over the previous month.



The demand for apartments and non-residential lots remained, however, stable. On a month-to-month basis, prices for flats in residential structures rose by 0.9 percent and for non-residential plots by 1.3 percent. Rental market prices remained unchanged.

Overall, the nationwide consumer price index in March 2024 totaled 100.4 percent compared to March 2023. The consumer price index in March 2024 amounted to 100.2 percent compared to the previous month and 101 percent from January through March compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. At the same time, the total value of production of construction materials from January through March 2024 amounted to 274.6 million manat, or $161.5 million, representing an increase of 34.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

