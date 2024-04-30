CoE Secretary General comments on Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić has shared her views on Azerbaijan and Armenia's border delimitation process on X, Trend reports.

"I welcome the recent agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the process of delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991," she wrote.

To note, 20 border pillars have already been installed along the Azerbaijan-Armenia borderline as of April 25, 2024, marking progress in the coordination adjustment efforts between the two countries. By April 26, 2024, approximately 35 percent of the planned work had been finished, with 28 border pillars in place. By April 29, 2024, over half of the planned tasks had been completed, with 35 border pillars installed.

The expert groups from both states are continuing their work.

