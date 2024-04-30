Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss COP29-framed cowork prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan and Qatar have discussed collaboration opportunities to be created within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The topic was raised during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as part of Bayramov's visit to the Arab country.



During the discussion, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the importance of high-level visits, ongoing political engagement, and increased ministerial meetings in exploring new partnership directions.

"The existing high-level political engagement between Azerbaijan and Qatar was praised, and the need for frequent political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as intergovernmental economic commission meetings, was emphasized.



It was also stated that COP29, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan this year, will provide ideal prospects for new fields of cooperation.



The parties also discussed the importance of international collaboration and emphasized their desire to develop partnerships in all sectors.



During the meeting, opinions were also expressed about other contemporary concerns and topics of mutual interest," the source added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

