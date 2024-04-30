Selves of several dozen buried during First Karabakh War established

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The identities of 64 martyrs from the First Karabakh War, buried without identification in 21 cemeteries across 13 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, have been established, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan Eldar Samedov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

Earlier, excavations in Khojaly uncovered the remains of 21 individuals in a mass grave, while an additional eight were found in the village of Malibeyli in the Khojaly district. So far, the identities of nine individuals have been confirmed.

The searches for the missing since the outbreak and end of the Karabakh war continue.

