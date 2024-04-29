Kazak minister to attend meeting of Council of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Trend reports.

"The 1st meeting of the Council of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will be held in Baku on April 30, 2024. The Council includes culture ministers of the Fund's member countries. The Kazakh delegation will be headed by Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayev," Smadiyarov said.

According to him, the meeting will discuss issues related to the current activities of the Fund as well as a draft action plan for 2024–2025.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, established on August 23, 2012, operates as an affiliated body of the Organization of Turkic States, aiming to safeguard, explore, and promote Turkic culture and heritage by funding diverse activities, projects, and programs.

The Foundation's members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye, with its Secretariat based in Baku. At the 10th summit of the organization, Aktoty Raimkulova from Kazakhstan was appointed as the Foundation's president.

