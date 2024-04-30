Azerbaijani oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 29 fell by $0.91, standing at $89.77 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.88 (to $88.15 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $71.56 per barrel, which is $1.1 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.08 on April 29, compared to the previous indication, and amounted to $88.86.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 30.

