Kazakhstan and Tajikistan zero in on agricultural cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 30. Agriculture is one of the important areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, this was emphasized during a meeting between President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

The sides also expressed interest in increasing the export of agricultural products from Tajikistan to Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, it was deemed critical to attract investment in potential sectors such as light, mining, food, and chemical industries, metallurgy, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. It was highlighted that Tajikistan and Kazakhstan will be able to carry out large-scale industrial initiatives that benefit both nations.



The heads of state observed that last year's trade turnover between the countries totaled around $1.15 billion, and that cooperative steps are required to improve this figure.

Currently, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is on an official visit to Tajikistan.