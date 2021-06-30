Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:36

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters, has been held, Trend reports citing the Coordination Headquarters.

The working group was created with the aim of the centralized solution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and other relevant government agencies.

The members of the Group were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated lands to assess the environmental situation in accordance with the Action Plan on the resolution of military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational, and other urgent issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including monitoring carried out to control pollution of transboundary rivers and assess the radioecological situation.