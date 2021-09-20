Joint tactical exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2021" starts in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

In accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, joint tactical exercises with combat shooting "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2021" started in Nakhchivan, in which motorized rifle units, special forces and other types of troops of the armies of both countries take part, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the exercises, which involved the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison and units of the Turkish Armed Forces, a ceremony was traditionally held to exchange the state flags of the two fraternal countries.

To participate in the ceremony of exchange of flags, the banner platoon of the Separate Combined Arms Army from the city of Nakhchivan and at the same time the banner platoon of the Turkish Armed Forces from the city of Dogu Bayazid made a march towards the Sadarak border checkpoint - the Umid bridge on the Araz River.

After the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey, a ceremony of exchange of national flags took place on the Umid bridge. Then the military convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces crossed the bridge and headed to the exercise area. Servicemen of the fraternal country were solemnly greeted in the military unit of the Separate Combined Arms Army.