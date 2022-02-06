Gratifying to see current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations - President Ilham Aliyev

6 February 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

It is particularly gratifying to see the current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports.

"Though our diplomatic ties have the history of 30 years, our peoples have enjoyed the traditions of friendship and cooperation since centuries. Indeed, it is particularly gratifying to see the current level and every day expansion of our relations based on such strong foundations.

It is pleasant to see that our interstate ties based on mutual trust, confidence and support in these years have evolved to elevate to the level of strategic partnership while our collaboration in political, economic, energy and humanitarian fields has broadened its coverage. The high level political dialogue we conduct today, numerous mutual visits, signed documents and jointly implemented projects coupled with the successful activities of the Intergovernmental Commission play an important role in defining new pathways.

I am confident that we will further foster and broaden the Azerbaijani – Ukrainian relations by our joint efforts," the head of state said.

