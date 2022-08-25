President of Russia extends congratulations to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a happy birthda

You are making a great personal contribution to the strengthening of relations between our states, which have reached a new level of an alliance this year. I am convinced that the constructive bilateral ties in many areas and the friendship between our peoples will be further strengthened

Dear Mehriban Arifovna, it is from the bottom of my heart that I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and the best of luck. Please convey my heartfelt greetings to Ilham Heydarovich and your entire family," the letter said.