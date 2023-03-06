Azerbaijani FM meets with US Assistant Secretary of State (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison as part of his working visit to Qatar, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, bilateral relations between the countries, as well as issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan plays an active role in a number of international organizations. He said that Azerbaijan currently chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Economic Cooperation Organization, as well as takes large-scale initiatives. He also gave detailed information about the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held on March 2 in Baku, and its results. In addition, the FM provided information about assistance programs and scholarship programs for the least developed countries.

Azerbaijani FM also talked about the current post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan's peace-building measures as well as reconstruction, and construction works conducted in the liberated territories, and the existing mine threat. It was noted that, despite Azerbaijan's peacekeeping efforts, Armenia continues, contrary to its obligations, to commit provocations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.