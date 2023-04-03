Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Envoy for Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First published 14:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has met with Dirk Schuebel, EU Special Envoy for Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

According to the Minister, the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, and the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov said about an effective agenda for cooperation in various areas between Azerbaijan and the EU, specifically in political, economic, trade, investment, transport, energy, and other spheres. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the draft of a new comprehensive agreement between the two sides, which is currently being discussed, will contribute to the further development of relations.

Speaking about the Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 18, 2022, between Azerbaijan and the EU on strategic partnership in the field of energy, the Minister pointed out the importance of this memorandum as regards joint activities in the field of energy security. Moreover, the importance of an agreement on the green energy submarine cable project in the Black Sea was emphasized in terms of the development of alternative energy resources and their export to Europe.

Providing comprehensive information about the current situation of the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's renovation and construction activities, the work carried out to open communications in the region, as well as to normalize relations with Armenia and the efforts aimed at promoting peace agenda.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted as well that Armenia's avoidance of its obligations, its constant military-political provocations, and the ongoing mine threat damage the peace-building process.

It was said that the recent intensification of provocations committed by Armenia that coincided with the period of the EU mission's stay in this country is a cause for concern. Moreover, the inadmissibility of abusing this mission as an excuse to damage the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was emphasized.

Dirk Schuebel, EU Special Envoy, said that the challenges that have recently arisen in the transport and communication sphere increased the importance of the East-West Corridor, and noted that Azerbaijan's activities to open communications in the region deserve approval. Meanwhile, the importance of expanding cooperation in the fight against mine danger in the region was also underlined.

In conclusion, the two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.