US encouraged by recent efforts of Azerbaijan, Armenia to engage productively on peace process - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The United States is encouraged by recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The US is pleased to host Foreign Minister Mirzoyan of Armenia and Foreign Minister Bayramov of Azerbaijan to facilitate negotiations this week as they continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. Secretary Blinken was honored to welcome the foreign ministers at the opening meetings this morning at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. The Secretary met both individually with each minister and held a meeting with two of them together and emphasized in each meeting that direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The United States is encouraged by recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process. We will continue to assist them any way that we can to build on that momentum. Today was the first day of meetings that will continue through Thursday," he said.

Secretary Antony Blinken today held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Afterwards, he participated in an opening plenary session with the two ministers at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan are holding a bilateral meeting at the moment.

The talks between the foreign ministers of the two counties will continue through June 29. They are primarily focusing on the draft peace agreement.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn