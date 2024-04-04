Signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia stands mandatory - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia stands mandatory, the head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO PA (Parliamentary Assembly), former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku.

“Türkiye has always been close to Azerbaijan, including during the 2020 second Karabakh war and currently. A peace deal must be reached soon to ensure regional stability. During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, I met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and discussed this concept with him,” Cavusoglu emphasized.

