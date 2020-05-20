Azerbaijan reveals 113 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, two patients have died, Trend reports on May 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 54-year-old and 57-year-old citizens, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

Up until now, 3,631 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,253 of them have recovered, and 43 people have died. Presently, 1,335 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 46 patients out of those 1,335 is assessed as severe, 64 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 245,609 tests have been carried out in the country so far.