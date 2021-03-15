BHOS startup selected out of 238 innovative projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

The startup project of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has become a winner of the international innovation competition #DestinationZero organized by the British Council.

The project has received financial support of £ 5,000 for development.

Thus, the BHOS project “Climacel” has become one of 10 successful innovative ideas that achieved success in the final stage of the competition.

At the previous stage of the competition, 20 projects were selected for the final.

Note that 238 projects from 40 countries took part in the competition.

The winning projects will participate in coaching meetings to be held in April-August 2021, and in November, they will have the opportunity to present their innovative ideas to a wider global audience at the UN Climate Change Conference.

The competition is intended for people between the ages of 18 and 35 who want to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Note that BHOS was represented at the #DestinationZero competition by three startup projects. The project “Climasel”, which is a startup of the BHOS Innovation & Research Center, was presented to the competition by a fourth-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department, Gullu Huseynli.

The project offers an innovative technological solution that will help save energy and will thereby reduce financial costs and environmental damage.