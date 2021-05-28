Ukrainian gymnasts grateful to Azerbaijan for opportunity to prove themselves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Athletes from Ukraine Stanislav Halaida and Anastasiia Kurashvili are grateful to Azerbaijan for the opportunity to prove themselves at the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.

“We are coming to Baku for the second time and are very impressed with the organizers' approach to the competitions and the preparation process,” the gymnasts told Trend.

“All the necessary conditions have been created, a general training schedule for gymnasts has been drawn up, which everyone follows,” the gymnasts said.

Kurashvili stressed that every effort was made to demonstrate all the capabilities during the performance as part of the mixed pair.

“We just passed to the category of seniors and I think that the first performance was quite good,” Kurashvili added. “Though we tried to perform perfectly, we have not performed well enough but I think we will do our best in the future.”

"We have been in the city center and on the seaside,” Halaida said. “I liked the parks very much, the city is clean, the state care is felt."

While speaking about keeping fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukrainian athletes stressed that only several people were trained in connection with quarantine measures.

“I think that we had no opportunity to train better during this period but our government created the necessary conditions for our training,” Halaida said. “We had closed training for several people and we could work out a program.”