Native of Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha talks on return to city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

The separation from the native Shusha city has ended, Malahat Ibrahimova, who was born there, told Trend during her visit to the city.

"I promised myself that when I go to Shusha, I’ll take the Azerbaijani flag with me so that it flies in my native land," Ibrahimova said.

"Thirty years ago, during the Armenian occupation, my husband rendered great assistance in evacuating its residents from the city of Shusha. Finally, the separation from Shusha ended, and today I’m glad to be together with the Shusha natives,” she noted.

“For this, we are grateful to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces [Ilham Aliyev]. May Allah rests the souls of martyrs and sends a speedy recovery to the veterans of the Second Karabakh War [in 2020]," added Ibrahimova.

The second visit of the natives of Azerbaijan's Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War) to the city began on Aug. 26. The visit was organized by the special mission of the president of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district and the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha.

The first visit of the natives to the city took place on Aug.19.