Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, six patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,386 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,873 of them have recovered, and 10,242 people have died. Currently, 271 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 679 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,590,936 tests have been conducted so far.