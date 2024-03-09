International ski mountaineering contests kick off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. International ski mountaineering competitions have started in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The contests are organized jointly by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), the Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center.



The competitions feature 55 athletes from 11 different countries, as well as representatives from the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Winter Sports Federation.

On the first day of the competition, the athletes competed in the sprint race.

The winners of the first day of competition were awarded medals and cups by the Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdag Tourist Center.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the Winter Sports Federation.

The international ski mountaineering competitions will continue on March 10.

To note, the decision to conduct them in Azerbaijan was made at the ISMF's Plenary Assembly in October 2023.

