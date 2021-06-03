IsDBI – Al Maali Report Spotlights Leveraging Fintech to Bridge Islamic Finance and Sustainability

Economy 3 June 2021 16:04 (UTC+04:00)
IsDBI – Al Maali Report Spotlights Leveraging Fintech to Bridge Islamic Finance and Sustainability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Technological advances combined with big data, artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technologies are opening new avenues for Islamic finance to achieve its objectives of integrating finance with productive activities and reflecting the moral values by adhering to its principles for good and sustainable outcomes.

This is part of the key findings of a new report issued jointly by the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), the knowledge beacon of the IsDB Group, and Al Maali Group, a leading firm specialized in providing Islamic finance and business consulting in Morocco.

Entitled “Bridging Islamic Finance and Sustainability through Fintech: Focus on The Maghreb Countries”, the new report focuses on how to leverage fintech in Islamic banking for linking finance to sustainable development.

It finds that the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need for sustainability and social orientation of finance to achieve development.

Linking finance to sustainable development has always been important. However, its significance has increased manifold during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has triggered GDP contraction and stymied the achievement of the SDGs. Building back in the post-Covid-19 era and keeping SDGs on track requires strong involvement of governments, the private sector, and financial institutions.

The report further sheds light on the role of participative financial institutions in closing the financing gap for SDGs in the Maghreb Region. It focuses on how to leverage fintech to align participative finance and sustainable development.

In his comments on the report, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, the Acting Director General of IsDBI and IsDB Group Chief Economist, said: “This report tries to strike a balance between the reality and the ideal. It elaborates on the use of technology in Islamic finance to achieve efficiency and greater impact on sustainable economic development in IsDB Member Countries.”

Dr. Wail Aaminou, CEO of Al Maali Group, meantime, stated: “The present report provides a valuable contribution to regulators, financial institutions, non-profit organizations as well as fintech companies in the Maghreb Region on how to create synergies and set up ecosystems that support doing well while doing good.”

The full report is available for download here: https://irti.org/product/bridging-islamic-finance-and-sustainability-through-fintech.

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), previously known as IRTI, is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDBI is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of 57 Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. In alignment with the IsDB Group’s 10-Year Strategy and the President’s 5-Year Program, IsDBI works as a catalyst for knowledge-based sustainable development.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Serbia to produce four mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in six months
Serbia to produce four mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in six months
Russia is one of Austria's main trade partners outside the EU - Kurz
Russia is one of Austria's main trade partners outside the EU - Kurz
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Lipetsk region to continue developing co-op
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Lipetsk region to continue developing co-op
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Review of Turkmenistan’s agriculture since beginning of 2021 Business 16:08
Ministry of Energy starts cooperation with bp on a 240MW solar energy project in the Zangilan/Jabrayil region Economy 16:08
IsDBI – Al Maali Report Spotlights Leveraging Fintech to Bridge Islamic Finance and Sustainability Economy 16:04
Georgia doing its best to become transport corridor for Eurasia Transport 15:54
Iran plans to increase export of engineering services to Iraq Business 15:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected president of Israel Politics 15:39
Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia hold political consultations Politics 15:35
TRACECA states informed about concept of railway container traffic dev't until 2030 Transport 15:23
Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani commercial banks grow for year Finance 15:23
Logistics co ETGA raises NIS 130m in TASE IPO Israel 15:21
U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place US 15:19
Qatar's Commercial Bank to up stake in National Bank of Oman to 50.1% Arab World 15:13
Iran shares data on number of jobs created by R&D companies Business 15:13
UAE non-oil private sector recovery continues but pace softens slightly Arab World 15:09
Crow Holdings considers investing in number of sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy Uzbekistan 15:07
Georgia, CoE focus on close and productive cooperation Business 15:02
Italian racer talks reaching F1 qualification finals in Baku for first time Society 14:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 14:49
WB announces date of approval of big project for Azerbaijan Finance 14:44
Azerbaijan plans to increase export of goods to Arab countries Business 14:43
Iran Cell and Parsian Bank to develop cooperation Business 14:39
Several Georgian companies receive status of 'international company' Business 14:25
Iran discloses details of cargo transportation from Mazandaran Province Transport 14:22
Prospects for development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military co-op discussed (PHOTO) Society 14:21
Azerbaijan, WHO exchange views on potential spheres of co-op (PHOTO) Politics 14:20
Funds for implementation of agricultural projects in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region revealed Uzbekistan 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 3 Society 14:13
Serbia to produce four mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in six months Europe 14:06
SOCAR supplies up to 4,000 tons of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 14:03
Azerbaijan building houses destroyed by Armenian Armed Forces in Aghdam - Trend TV Politics 13:58
Investments in utilization of RES units to surge by 2040 - Russian deputy PM Oil&Gas 13:51
Iran's Tehran refinery to resume operation following fire incident Business 13:41
Oil demand growth to slow in 2022-23 as base effects from pandemic recovery taper off Oil&Gas 13:38
Netherlands eyes increasing range of in demand Uzbek goods in European market Uzbekistan 13:37
Turkey sees increase in export of cars to Italy Turkey 13:21
Iranian Agriculture minister talks about fishing, agricultural sector Business 13:20
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 13:19
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 13:18
Azerbaijan's SOCAR in TOP-3 in Ukrainian fuel industry Oil&Gas 13:18
Armenia behaves not as responsible country, but as some terrorist state - Israeli expert Politics 13:18
Georgian National Bank plays significant role in mitigating impact of COVID-19 on economy Business 13:16
BSTDB ready to support trade by increasing amounts in case of growing demand Business 13:07
Turkmenistan's Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 12:58
World Bank participating in reforming aviation sector of Uzbekistan Transport 12:51
TRACECA names priorities for cargo transportation Transport 12:47
One more sub-artesian well with SCADA system commissioned in Azerbaijan's Tartar Economy 12:46
No bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen in Armenian morgues - joint statement Politics 12:36
Iran talks about expenditures on agricultural machinery Business 12:35
SOFAZ names factors leading to possible changes in investment strategy Oil&Gas 12:35
EasyHotel leases Tel Aviv building in Ramat Hahayal Israel 12:34
Jaishankar, Blinken met in Washington:Covid-19 relief Other News 12:30
core labour shortage deepens amid entry ban on India, S Asian countries Other News 12:29
Covid-19: India fast-tracks rollout of vaccines approved by international regulators Other News 12:27
Number of industrial enterprises licensed in Iran Business 12:27
India-UAE ties strengthened during Covid-19 pandemic: Ambassador Pavan Kapoor Other News 12:26
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines jabs likely in India soon; may get indemnity, says sources Other News 12:24
Govt approves Model Tenancy Act to unlock vacant houses for rental purposes Other News 12:23
Tesla begins recruiting for leadership, senior level roles in India Other News 12:22
Iran abolishes several duties on imports Business 12:22
AI-powered X-Ray Setu to boost COVID detection in rural India Other News 12:21
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan expanding air traffic Uzbekistan 12:18
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy pumps and hoses via tender Tenders 12:18
Azerbaijani president inaugurates 110/35/6 kV “Binagadi” substation (PHOTO) Politics 12:18
McLaren excited about beautiful F-1 track in Baku - Andreas Seidl Society 12:13
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for June 3 Georgia 11:56
EBRD allocates funds to female-led businesses n Uzbekistan Business 11:55
Several agricultural facilities put into operation in Iran Business 11:50
National Statistics Office reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 11:48
Wheat harvest to begin in Turkmenistan Business 11:41
Azerbaijan launches online sales portal for SMEs ICT 11:40
Turkish president to receive delegation of Azerbaijan's ruling party Politics 11:40
Iran shares data on its trade turnover through Mazandaran Province customs Business 11:32
Azerbaijani oil price continues to grow Finance 11:29
New OSCE head in Turkmenistan appointed Turkmenistan 11:29
High-level meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey military officials starts in Baku Politics 11:26
French president congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day Politics 11:22
Uniqueness of F-1 track in Baku sets interesting challenges - Lando Norris Society 11:18
BSTDB working with Azerbaijani banks to support SMEs Business 11:16
Iranian currency rates for June 3 Finance 11:15
OSCE Secretary General meets with Minsk Group co-chairs Politics 11:06
Oil prices have scope to hold above $70/bbl in coming months Oil&Gas 10:53
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 10:44
Azerbaijani Azermash OJSC eyes to expand range of products Business 10:42
Uzbekistan to attract Malaysian experts for development of agriculture Uzbekistan 10:39
Shell’s oil output may fall substantially further from current projections Oil&Gas 10:32
Ukrainian low-cost airline to operate flights to Uzbekistan Transport 10:25
OPEC Fund to assist Uzbek bank in private sector dev’t Finance 10:24
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix program announced Society 10:18
Libya boosts import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 10:13
Upstream oil & gas investment to remain below pre-crisis levels in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:08
Russia is one of Austria's main trade partners outside the EU - Kurz Europe 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 3 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Kalbajar's Lev village (VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Value of Turkish-made car exports to Germany for 4M2021 disclosed Turkey 10:00
Spending on energy efficiency improvements to increase by 10% Oil&Gas 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 3 Uzbekistan 09:55
Moovit, Kavim launch Israel's first rural ridesharing bus service Israel 09:50
Turkey discloses 4M2021 data on cargo movement via local ports from Belgium Turkey 09:39
STAR Refinery awarded ISO 50001 certificate Oil&Gas 09:37
Oil rises for a third day on expectations for fuel demand pickup Oil&Gas 09:33
All news