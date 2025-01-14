Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 14 January 2025 19:00 (UTC +04:00)
President of Austria expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: AZERTAC

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen expressed condolences to President Ilham Aliyev on the airplane crash belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines resulting in the death of 38 people, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened to learn the news of a tragic crash of a plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, which claimed the lives of 38 people. Our thoughts are with the family members and loved ones of the tragic crash victims.

I express my profound condolences to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

