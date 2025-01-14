Azerbaijani composer jubilates souls in seven German cities with her piece (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The composition "Feuertempel-Ateshgah-Temple of Fire” by Khadija Zeynalova, member of the Azerbaijan Composers Union, musicologist, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, written for a large symphony orchestra and performed for the first time on the stages of theaters in seven different cities of Germany, aroused great interest of the audience and was met with deep sympathy, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

It is noted that the composer graced three of these gatherings, weaving through the crowd like a melody, connecting with the hearts of the audience.

“Associate Professor of Detmold Music Academy and Paderborn University Khadija Zeynalova is the founder and artistic director of Germany's first international orchestra, ‘Bridge of Sound’ and International Music Festival, ‘Harmony of Sound’. She became the first Azerbaijani composer to be awarded the title “Best Composer of the Year” in Germany and the nomination “Artist in Residence” in 2024. Her compositions are performed at concerts and festivals in many countries of the world,” the State Committee reports.

