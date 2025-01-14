AD Ports Group expands in Central Asia with new grain terminal in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. AD Ports Group has entered into a Foundation Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP (Semurg) for the development of the Sarzha Grain Terminal at Kuryk Port, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

AD Ports Group holds a 51% stake, while Semurg owns 49% of the partnership.

The terminal's construction will occur in two phases, with phase one slated to be completed by the second half of 2026. Once operational, it will have an annual capacity of 570,000 tons of grain cargo. Phase two will further expand the terminal's capacity to 1.5 million tons per year. The total investment for both phases is over $50 million, with AD Ports Group contributing approximately $30 million.

The Sarzha Grain Terminal will enhance Kazakhstan's connection to the global food trade through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It is expected to play a key role in improving the transportation of grain and other goods through Central Asia to Europe.

Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, emphasized that the partnership is an important step in the company's Middle Corridor strategy and supports its commitment to global food security and the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security.

Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director of SEMURG INVEST, noted that the project aligns with Kazakhstan's transport and logistics development roadmap through 2030, helping to diversify export routes and boost the region's economy.

This partnership, initially announced in August 2023, highlights AD Ports Group's growing presence in Central Asia and its focus on enhancing global trade and economic development.