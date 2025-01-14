Azerbaijani Central Election Commission convenes meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) was held under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov on January 14, 2025, Trend reports via CEC.

It was noted that first, the minutes of the Commission's meeting of January 8, 2025, were approved. Then the issue of changing the composition of district election commissions in some election districts was considered. The Central Election Commission decided to change the composition of district election commissions in Sabirabad-Shirvan election district No. 68, Jalilabad rural election district No. 72, Aghjabedi election district No. 86, and Aghdam-Khojaly election district No. 118.

Subsequently, the assembly deliberated on the petitions submitted to the Central Election Commission pertaining to the municipal electoral process slated for January 29, 2025. Subsequent to an extensive discourse regarding the appeals, judicious determinations were rendered. The assembly also disseminated comprehensive insights on strategic awareness-raising initiatives pertaining to the forthcoming electoral process, which are being vigorously advanced by the Central Election Commission, while also deliberating on pertinent contemporary issues.

To note, this Azerbaijani municipal election will be the first in the country's liberated territories and the sixth overall. The inaugural municipal elections in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Consequently, up to 2,660 municipalities (exceeding 21,000 municipal members) were established nationwide. Nineteen members were elected to the largest municipality, and five to the smallest municipality.

Municipalities are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

