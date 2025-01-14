Azerbaijan approves Maldives visa-free deal for official and diplomatic passport holders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approval of the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on exemption of holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports from mutual visa requirements,” Trend reports.

According to the law, “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on exemption of holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports from mutual visa requirements” signed on November 15, 2024, in Baku was approved.

