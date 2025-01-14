Uzbekistan, Emirati companies agree to sign roadmap for expanding strategic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan and Emirati AD Ports Group, Tadweer, Plenary Group, DUCAB companies agreed to sign a roadmap to expand collaboration and realize the potential for impactful and sustainable cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UAE, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation of leading UAE companies, led by UAE Minister of Investments and CEO of ADQ Holding Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi.

The companies represented at the meeting are among the global leaders in their respective fields, with combined assets exceeding $200 billion. A central focus of the discussions was the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap for practical cooperation across a wide range of sectors, with an emphasis on advancing investment portfolios in high-tech industries.

During the meeting, the two sides identified specific steps to further enhance their growing partnership, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, urban development, energy, transport and logistics, mining, electrical engineering, and utilities.

Key agreements were reached to expedite projects focused on implementing innovative technologies, exploring rare earth metal deposits, developing regional railways, establishing dry ports, expanding cable production, and advancing public-private partnerships in education and healthcare.

To note, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is on an official visit to the UAE from January 13-16, following an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit includes a series of meetings and events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In Abu Dhabi, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold bilateral talks with Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, meet with key officials from leading Emirati organizations, companies, and banks, and participate in the international Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit.

To note, the bilateral diplomatic engagement between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates was inaugurated in October 1992. In 1992, the General Consulate of the Republic of Uzbekistan initiated its operational framework in Dubai. In 2007, the diplomatic mission representing the Republic of Uzbekistan was inaugurated in the United Arab Emirates, specifically within the capital city of Abu Dhabi.

