Azerbaijan stands as strategic partner for Belarus - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijan stands as a strategic partner for Belarus, the newly appointed Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich told reporters, Trend reports via BELTA (the Belarusian Telegraph Agency).

"Azerbaijan is not just a partner for us, but a strategic partner. This is related to many factors. Despite the long distance between us and the seemingly different historical paths that our peoples have taken, we are very similar. We are similar mentally; we value each other; we value human life; and we are very attentive to the experiences of previous generations.

This factor, along with the fact that the leaders of the two countries have set the impetus for strategic cooperation, has led to the fact that we have good points of contact between the two countries," he said.

According to the ambassador, all areas of bilateral cooperation are well structured and were updated during the recent visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan.

"The areas of growth lie in the humanitarian sphere," Pinevich explained.

As an example, he highlighted the synergistic evolution of intergovernmental collaboration within the healthcare frameworks of the two nations, the strategic partnerships in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, advancements in the information technology domain, and the integration of educational initiatives.



The envoy expressed optimism that this initiative would catalyze the enhancement of intercultural synergies.

"If we create such a 'circle' in the good sense of the word, tied to all points of contact, we will achieve the effect we want [in increasing mutual trade turnover]," Pinevich mentioned.

In his opinion, cooperation in the pharmaceutical and biological sectors is particularly promising because the added value of the products manufactured in these industries is very high.

The ambassador pointed out that both sides are interested in mutual cooperation, and both countries have something to offer each other.

"It is a two-way road. Azerbaijan is a highly developed industrial and agricultural country. In every field, whether it is industry or social sectors, there are achievements. If we combine these achievements with ours, joint productions and projects will emerge, covering various areas from science to cultural relations.

We must work together in other markets as well. Azerbaijan has access to the highest technologies. Our task is to offer these technologies at a strategic level," he added.

