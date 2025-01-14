Seismological situation in Azerbaijan unfolded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Since the start of the year, a few faint tremors have been shaking things up in Azerbaijan.

What is the current seismic activity landscape in Azerbaijan?

Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Academy of Sciences, Gurban Yetirmishli, told Trend that, it’s a daily occurrence in Azerbaijan to have the ground shake beneath our feet, though many of these tremors go unnoticed.

“About 50 earth tremors have been registered today. However, none of them were felt. These are all natural processes. The earthquakes registered in Azerbaijan are typical for the seismically active region. There is no reason for concern. Seismic activity on the territory of the republic is at the background level,” he said.

