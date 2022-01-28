Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms
Latest
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Kazakhstan on election as chairman of Nur Otan party
Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev
We'll return to issue of expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan after some time - Tokayev
New opportunities for cooperation arose in region after end of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)