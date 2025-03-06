The transfer of West Zangezur to Armenia was a clear violation of the principles of historical justice. The decisions made by the Bolsheviks were driven not by the interests of the region's peoples but by Moscow's geopolitical calculations. This has become one of the key factors behind the ongoing instability in the South Caucasus, as the territorial decisions made during the Soviet era continue to influence Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. Historical documents, archival records, and demographic data confirm that West Zangezur has always been an integral part of Azerbaijan. The forced transfer of these lands to Armenia represents an instance of political violence, the consequences of which continue to resonate today.

Currently, there are efforts to rewrite history, but the facts remain.

Today, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are strategic partners who are reshaping the energy landscape of Eurasia through large-scale energy projects. Their joint oil and gas transportation initiatives not only enhance Europe’s energy security but also influence new economic realities.

Among the key projects in this context are the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The BTC pipeline, which began operation in 2006, spans 1,768 kilometers and transports Caspian oil to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The success of BTC has significantly diversified oil exports and reduced reliance on Russia, strengthening regional energy security and international trade connections.

In 2023, approximately 230 million barrels of oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, which has been operational since 2007, is 980 kilometers long and is a crucial part of the Southern Gas Corridor, delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Türkiye and Europe. The BTE pipeline has a throughput capacity of 20 billion cubic meters.

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which directly transports Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is another key infrastructure project. Commissioned in 2018, TANAP spans 1,850 kilometers, and in 2023, it facilitated the transport of 12 billion cubic meters of gas. These pipelines, along with others, not only boost the economic power of Azerbaijan and Türkiye but also play a vital role in securing Europe’s energy supply. TANAP and related projects are strategically important, enabling the European Union to diversify its energy sources.

Azerbaijani gas has become a significant factor in Europe’s energy security.

In 2023, Azerbaijan exported a total of 25 billion cubic meters of gas, with 12 billion cubic meters (about 50 percent) sent to Türkiye. This transaction has helped transform Türkiye into the largest gas hub in the region while reducing energy dependence on Russia. The remaining 13 billion cubic meters were exported to 11 countries, including 10 European nations. Italy was the largest importer of Azerbaijani gas in Europe, purchasing about 10 billion cubic meters in 2023. Greece and Bulgaria also received Azerbaijani gas through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which has an annual throughput capacity of 10 billion cubic meters. Recently, Romania, Hungary, and Serbia have emerged as new importers of Azerbaijani gas. By 2027, it is forecasted that Azerbaijan’s gas exports will reach 30 billion cubic meters, allowing for expanded supplies to Central European countries, including Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Türkiye is positioning itself as a key energy hub, facilitating the transit of not only Azerbaijani gas to Europe but also gas from other countries, such as Turkmenistan. To expand this role, Baku and Ankara are discussing a project to extend the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and transport Turkmen gas across the Caspian Sea to Türkiye and Europe via Azerbaijan.

Türkiye is also in negotiations with Russia, Iran, and other countries to diversify its gas supplies, making it a central strategic player in Europe’s energy security.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the energy sector not only strengthens the energy stability of both countries but also enhances the region’s overall energy security. Joint energy projects contribute to diversifying Europe’s gas supplies, reducing dependence on Russia, and increasing the sustainability of the energy sector. In the future, Azerbaijan’s role as a major gas exporter will continue to grow, while Türkiye will solidify its position as the energy center of Eurasia.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye share a fraternal bond, grounded in a common ethnic, cultural, and historical heritage. Over recent decades, this relationship has deepened, evolving into a strategic alliance that stands as a unique model in the modern world.

Today, the partnership between Baku and Ankara is entering a new phase, encompassing nearly all sectors, including politics, economics, defense, and energy.

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have always been marked by close coordination and mutual support. One of the earliest examples of this brotherhood occurred in 1918 when the Caucasian Islamic Army, led by Nuru Pasha, liberated Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik forces. After the collapse of the USSR, Türkiye became the first country to officially recognize Azerbaijan’s independence on November 9, 1991. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has developed rapidly, even in the face of challenging geopolitical conditions.

The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was particularly strengthened after National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power, and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reached new heights. The signing of the strategic partnership and mutual assistance agreement in 2010 laid the foundation for their bilateral alliance. Then, on June 15, 2021, the Shusha Declaration was signed, officially cementing the allied relations between the two countries. The main points of the Shusha Declaration are that both countries will help each other in case of threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity, that defense cooperation will grow, that economic and transportation integration will get better, and that both sides will work harder to keep the region stable.

The military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has significantly shifted the balance of power in the region, establishing a robust defense alliance between the two nations.

For decades, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, and Türkiye has been Azerbaijan’s primary partner in the liberation of these lands. During the 44-day Patriotic War (September-November 2020), Türkiye provided Azerbaijan with unprecedented military support, playing a crucial role in the success of the operation.

The supply of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) played a decisive role in the destruction of Armenia's heavy equipment, significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's military advantage. Azerbaijani servicemen were trained according to Turkish standards, which boosted the combat effectiveness of the Azerbaijani army. Türkiye also strengthened Azerbaijan's position on the international stage, helping to prevent anti-Azerbaijani initiatives. Following the war, military cooperation between the two countries expanded. Since 2021, Azerbaijan has been purchasing modern weapons systems from Türkiye, including TRG-300 Kaplan multiple-launch rocket systems and Otokar armored vehicles. Joint military exercises have further confirmed the high level of military cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic relations are growing rapidly and have become a cornerstone of their strategic partnership. Trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $7.5 billion in 2023, and projections indicate it will reach $15 billion by 2025. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Alliance is a central aspect of this cooperation. Azerbaijan is Türkiye's primary gas supplier, exporting 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in 2023. The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has become a key route for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Europe, and after planned expansions, its capacity will increase to 31 billion cubic meters. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is Türkiye's largest foreign investor, having invested more than $19 billion in the Turkish economy.

The two countries are also expanding their cooperation in transport and logistics. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, operational since 2017, has transported over one million tons of cargo. This railway line is a vital strategic corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe. The Zangezur Corridor, which will link Azerbaijan's mainland with Türkiye via Nakhchivan, is set to become a key part of the Middle Corridor, offering an alternative to Russia and Iran's transport routes. SOCAR has invested $6.3 billion in Türkiye's STAR refinery, while Azerbaijani banks and companies continue to invest heavily in logistics, tourism, and construction in Türkiye.

The geopolitical significance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance is immense, and this cooperation has fundamentally shifted the balance of power in the South Caucasus. The alliance between Baku and Ankara has altered the regional balance of power, isolating Armenia from its former ally, Russia.

Having solidified its influence in the South Caucasus, Türkiye, alongside Azerbaijan, has emerged as one of the primary centers of power in the region. Together, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are key players in ensuring Europe's energy security. Following the imposition of sanctions on Russian gas, Azerbaijan has become the European Union's main alternative gas supplier. In 2023, Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe amounted to 11 billion cubic meters, with plans to increase this figure to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are also driving economic and military integration as leading members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), playing a pivotal role in strengthening this organization. The growing Azerbaijan-Türkiye partnership in the 21st century has become a significant geopolitical reality, not only for both countries but also for the broader Eurasian region.

This alliance holds significant strategic value for the security, stability, and advancement of the region, possessing the potential to impact global dynamics substantially. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have showcased a robust partnership that signifies a sustained strategic alignment, set to be instrumental in influencing the geopolitical landscape of the region moving forward.

