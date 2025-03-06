The transfer of West Zangezur to Armenia was a clear violation
of the principles of historical justice. The decisions made by the
Bolsheviks were driven not by the interests of the region's peoples
but by Moscow's geopolitical calculations. This has become one of
the key factors behind the ongoing instability in the South
Caucasus, as the territorial decisions made during the Soviet era
continue to influence Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. Historical
documents, archival records, and demographic data confirm that West
Zangezur has always been an integral part of Azerbaijan. The forced
transfer of these lands to Armenia represents an instance of
political violence, the consequences of which continue to resonate
today.
Currently, there are efforts to rewrite history, but the facts
remain.
Today, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are strategic partners who are
reshaping the energy landscape of Eurasia through large-scale
energy projects. Their joint oil and gas transportation initiatives
not only enhance Europe’s energy security but also influence new
economic realities.
Among the key projects in this context are the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum
(BTE) gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline
(TANAP). The BTC pipeline, which began operation in 2006, spans
1,768 kilometers and transports Caspian oil to the Turkish port of
Ceyhan. The success of BTC has significantly diversified oil
exports and reduced reliance on Russia, strengthening regional
energy security and international trade connections.
In 2023, approximately 230 million barrels of oil were
transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, which has been operational
since 2007, is 980 kilometers long and is a crucial part of the
Southern Gas Corridor, delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to
Türkiye and Europe. The BTE pipeline has a throughput capacity of
20 billion cubic meters.
The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which directly
transports Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is another key infrastructure
project. Commissioned in 2018, TANAP spans 1,850 kilometers, and in
2023, it facilitated the transport of 12 billion cubic meters of
gas. These pipelines, along with others, not only boost the
economic power of Azerbaijan and Türkiye but also play a vital role
in securing Europe’s energy supply. TANAP and related projects are
strategically important, enabling the European Union to diversify
its energy sources.
Azerbaijani gas has become a significant factor in Europe’s
energy security.
In 2023, Azerbaijan exported a total of 25 billion cubic meters
of gas, with 12 billion cubic meters (about 50 percent) sent to
Türkiye. This transaction has helped transform Türkiye into the
largest gas hub in the region while reducing energy dependence on
Russia. The remaining 13 billion cubic meters were exported to 11
countries, including 10 European nations. Italy was the largest
importer of Azerbaijani gas in Europe, purchasing about 10 billion
cubic meters in 2023. Greece and Bulgaria also received Azerbaijani
gas through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which has an annual
throughput capacity of 10 billion cubic meters. Recently, Romania,
Hungary, and Serbia have emerged as new importers of Azerbaijani
gas. By 2027, it is forecasted that Azerbaijan’s gas exports will
reach 30 billion cubic meters, allowing for expanded supplies to
Central European countries, including Germany, Austria, and the
Czech Republic.
Türkiye is positioning itself as a key energy hub, facilitating
the transit of not only Azerbaijani gas to Europe but also gas from
other countries, such as Turkmenistan. To expand this role, Baku
and Ankara are discussing a project to extend the Trans-Anatolian
Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and transport Turkmen gas across the
Caspian Sea to Türkiye and Europe via Azerbaijan.
Türkiye is also in negotiations with Russia, Iran, and other
countries to diversify its gas supplies, making it a central
strategic player in Europe’s energy security.
The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the energy
sector not only strengthens the energy stability of both countries
but also enhances the region’s overall energy security. Joint
energy projects contribute to diversifying Europe’s gas supplies,
reducing dependence on Russia, and increasing the sustainability of
the energy sector. In the future, Azerbaijan’s role as a major gas
exporter will continue to grow, while Türkiye will solidify its
position as the energy center of Eurasia.
Azerbaijan and Türkiye share a fraternal bond, grounded in a
common ethnic, cultural, and historical heritage. Over recent
decades, this relationship has deepened, evolving into a strategic
alliance that stands as a unique model in the modern world.
Today, the partnership between Baku and Ankara is entering a new
phase, encompassing nearly all sectors, including politics,
economics, defense, and energy.
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have always been marked by close
coordination and mutual support. One of the earliest examples of
this brotherhood occurred in 1918 when the Caucasian Islamic Army,
led by Nuru Pasha, liberated Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik
forces. After the collapse of the USSR, Türkiye became the first
country to officially recognize Azerbaijan’s independence on
November 9, 1991. Since then, the relationship between the two
countries has developed rapidly, even in the face of challenging
geopolitical conditions.
The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was
particularly strengthened after National Leader Heydar Aliyev came
to power, and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reached new heights. The signing of
the strategic partnership and mutual assistance agreement in 2010
laid the foundation for their bilateral alliance. Then, on June 15,
2021, the Shusha Declaration was signed, officially cementing the
allied relations between the two countries. The main points of the
Shusha Declaration are that both countries will help each other in
case of threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity, that
defense cooperation will grow, that economic and transportation
integration will get better, and that both sides will work harder
to keep the region stable.
The military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye has significantly shifted the balance of power in the
region, establishing a robust defense alliance between the two
nations.
For decades, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, and
Türkiye has been Azerbaijan’s primary partner in the liberation of
these lands. During the 44-day Patriotic War (September-November
2020), Türkiye provided Azerbaijan with unprecedented military
support, playing a crucial role in the success of the
operation.
The supply of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)
played a decisive role in the destruction of Armenia's heavy
equipment, significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's military advantage.
Azerbaijani servicemen were trained according to Turkish standards,
which boosted the combat effectiveness of the Azerbaijani army.
Türkiye also strengthened Azerbaijan's position on the
international stage, helping to prevent anti-Azerbaijani
initiatives. Following the war, military cooperation between the
two countries expanded. Since 2021, Azerbaijan has been purchasing
modern weapons systems from Türkiye, including TRG-300 Kaplan
multiple-launch rocket systems and Otokar armored vehicles. Joint
military exercises have further confirmed the high level of
military cooperation between the two countries.
Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic relations are growing rapidly and
have become a cornerstone of their strategic partnership. Trade
turnover between the two countries exceeded $7.5 billion in 2023,
and projections indicate it will reach $15 billion by 2025. The
Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Alliance is a central aspect of this
cooperation. Azerbaijan is Türkiye's primary gas supplier,
exporting 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in 2023. The
Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has become a key route
for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Europe, and after planned
expansions, its capacity will increase to 31 billion cubic meters.
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is Türkiye's largest
foreign investor, having invested more than $19 billion in the
Turkish economy.
The two countries are also expanding their cooperation in
transport and logistics. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway,
operational since 2017, has transported over one million tons of
cargo. This railway line is a vital strategic corridor connecting
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe. The Zangezur Corridor, which will
link Azerbaijan's mainland with Türkiye via Nakhchivan, is set to
become a key part of the Middle Corridor, offering an alternative
to Russia and Iran's transport routes. SOCAR has invested $6.3
billion in Türkiye's STAR refinery, while Azerbaijani banks and
companies continue to invest heavily in logistics, tourism, and
construction in Türkiye.
The geopolitical significance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish
alliance is immense, and this cooperation has fundamentally shifted
the balance of power in the South Caucasus. The alliance between
Baku and Ankara has altered the regional balance of power,
isolating Armenia from its former ally, Russia.
Having solidified its influence in the South Caucasus, Türkiye,
alongside Azerbaijan, has emerged as one of the primary centers of
power in the region. Together, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are key
players in ensuring Europe's energy security. Following the
imposition of sanctions on Russian gas, Azerbaijan has become the
European Union's main alternative gas supplier. In 2023,
Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe amounted to 11 billion cubic
meters, with plans to increase this figure to 20 billion cubic
meters by 2027.
Azerbaijan and Türkiye are also driving economic and military
integration as leading members of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS), playing a pivotal role in strengthening this organization.
The growing Azerbaijan-Türkiye partnership in the 21st century has
become a significant geopolitical reality, not only for both
countries but also for the broader Eurasian region.
This alliance holds significant strategic value for the
security, stability, and advancement of the region, possessing the
potential to impact global dynamics substantially. Azerbaijan and
Türkiye have showcased a robust partnership that signifies a
sustained strategic alignment, set to be instrumental in
influencing the geopolitical landscape of the region moving
forward.
