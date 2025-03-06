Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Enduring Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood and partnership serves as global example

Politics Analytics 6 March 2025 21:10 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of President of Azerbaijan

Elchin Alioghlu
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Yesterday, a virtual ceremony kicked off the opening of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline in Türkiye's Ankara, marking a new chapter in the energy book.

During the ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significance of Nakhchivan, emphasizing its historical roots within Azerbaijan.

“Nakhchivan is ancient Azerbaijani land. However, it has remained isolated from the rest of Azerbaijan for over a century. The reason for this is that five months after the collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1920, the Soviet authorities separated West Zangezur from Azerbaijan and annexed it to Armenia, thus interrupting the overland connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and its inseparable part, Nakhchivan. This injustice has lasted for more than a century and has had a very negative impact on the lives of our compatriots living in Nakhchivan. When the First Karabakh War broke out, Armenia occupied Karabakh and, at the same time, kept Nakhchivan under blockade. Their plan was to occupy Nakhchivan as well. However, my father, Heydar Aliyev, then the leader of Nakhchivan, did not allow this to happen, and all the people of Nakhchivan mobilized their efforts to defend Nakhchivan, protect their native lands, and push the occupiers back.

One of the reasons why Nakhchivan was not occupied at the time was that the 'Umid' bridge, connecting Nakhchivan with Türkiye, was built, and the aid from Türkiye made a very significant contribution to the protection of Nakhchivan.

Today, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, two brotherly countries, are implementing giant projects. Oil and gas pipeline projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP have connected our countries and redrawn the energy map of Eurasia. Today, gas flowing from Azerbaijan through Turkish territory contributes to the energy security of many countries. Last year, Azerbaijan's gas exports reached 25 billion cubic meters, about half of which were exported to Türkiye. In addition to Türkiye, 11 countries, including 10 in Europe, are strengthening their energy security by purchasing Azerbaijani gas," the President stated.

West Zangezur has long been a historically Azerbaijani territory, forming part of various Azerbaijani khanates before coming under the control of the Russian Empire. After the 1917 revolution and the subsequent collapse of the Russian Empire, these lands became the focal point of political struggle between the newly established states: the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and the Republic of Armenia.

From the early 20th century, Armenian nationalist organizations, particularly the Dashnaktsutyun (“Confederacy”) party, sought to seize territories inhabited by Azerbaijanis, including Zangezur, through force. Between 1918 and 1920, the region witnessed bloody clashes, during which thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed or forcibly expelled from their ancestral lands.

The loss of West Zangezur to Azerbaijan was largely due to the intervention of the Bolshevik regime. From 1920 to 1921, the Soviet government pursued territorial transformations across the South Caucasus to advance its geopolitical objectives, which significantly impacted the region’s ethnic and territorial makeup.

During the massacres of 1919-1920, more than 10,000 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Zangezur alone, while tens of thousands of others were driven from their homes.

Despite the efforts of the ADR government to defend the region and quell Armenian uprisings, the absence of international support and internal political instability hindered its success in protecting it.

In April 1920, Azerbaijan was occupied by Soviet troops, and the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic (ASSR) was declared. The Bolsheviks immediately began redrawing the borders of the South Caucasus under the guise of a policy of "interethnic settlement." In July 1920, Armenian forces led by Garegin Nzhdeh captured the majority of Zangezur, forcing the Azerbaijani population to flee the region en masse.

In November and December 1920, the Red Army invaded Armenia and established Soviet control there, but West Zangezur remained under the control of Armenian Dashnak forces. In July 1921, the Caucasian Bureau of the Russian Communist Party (Bolsheviks), chaired by Sergo Ordzhonikidze, decided to transfer West Zangezur to the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic. The primary aim of this decision was to establish a corridor through Armenia linking Soviet Russia to Soviet Armenia, while also weakening Azerbaijan's ties to Türkiye. On November 25, 1920, the Soviet leadership, headed by Joseph Stalin, officially approved this plan, forcing Azerbaijan to cede West Zangezur to Armenia.

This decision had far-reaching consequences. First, it severed the connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, dealing a severe blow to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Second, Armenia became a mono-ethnic state—after the transfer of West Zangezur to Armenia, the Azerbaijani villages in the region were completely destroyed, and the Azerbaijani population was deported. Third, these artificially imposed borders set the stage for ongoing conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the future. Finally, these changes contradicted the historical and ethnic realities of the region—until 1920, the majority of the population in West Zangezur was Azerbaijani, but the Bolshevik policy fundamentally altered the demographic makeup of the area.

The transfer of West Zangezur to Armenia was a clear violation of the principles of historical justice. The decisions made by the Bolsheviks were driven not by the interests of the region's peoples but by Moscow's geopolitical calculations. This has become one of the key factors behind the ongoing instability in the South Caucasus, as the territorial decisions made during the Soviet era continue to influence Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. Historical documents, archival records, and demographic data confirm that West Zangezur has always been an integral part of Azerbaijan. The forced transfer of these lands to Armenia represents an instance of political violence, the consequences of which continue to resonate today.

Currently, there are efforts to rewrite history, but the facts remain.

Today, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are strategic partners who are reshaping the energy landscape of Eurasia through large-scale energy projects. Their joint oil and gas transportation initiatives not only enhance Europe’s energy security but also influence new economic realities.

Among the key projects in this context are the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The BTC pipeline, which began operation in 2006, spans 1,768 kilometers and transports Caspian oil to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The success of BTC has significantly diversified oil exports and reduced reliance on Russia, strengthening regional energy security and international trade connections.

In 2023, approximately 230 million barrels of oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, which has been operational since 2007, is 980 kilometers long and is a crucial part of the Southern Gas Corridor, delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Türkiye and Europe. The BTE pipeline has a throughput capacity of 20 billion cubic meters.

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which directly transports Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is another key infrastructure project. Commissioned in 2018, TANAP spans 1,850 kilometers, and in 2023, it facilitated the transport of 12 billion cubic meters of gas. These pipelines, along with others, not only boost the economic power of Azerbaijan and Türkiye but also play a vital role in securing Europe’s energy supply. TANAP and related projects are strategically important, enabling the European Union to diversify its energy sources.

Azerbaijani gas has become a significant factor in Europe’s energy security.

In 2023, Azerbaijan exported a total of 25 billion cubic meters of gas, with 12 billion cubic meters (about 50 percent) sent to Türkiye. This transaction has helped transform Türkiye into the largest gas hub in the region while reducing energy dependence on Russia. The remaining 13 billion cubic meters were exported to 11 countries, including 10 European nations. Italy was the largest importer of Azerbaijani gas in Europe, purchasing about 10 billion cubic meters in 2023. Greece and Bulgaria also received Azerbaijani gas through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which has an annual throughput capacity of 10 billion cubic meters. Recently, Romania, Hungary, and Serbia have emerged as new importers of Azerbaijani gas. By 2027, it is forecasted that Azerbaijan’s gas exports will reach 30 billion cubic meters, allowing for expanded supplies to Central European countries, including Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Türkiye is positioning itself as a key energy hub, facilitating the transit of not only Azerbaijani gas to Europe but also gas from other countries, such as Turkmenistan. To expand this role, Baku and Ankara are discussing a project to extend the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and transport Turkmen gas across the Caspian Sea to Türkiye and Europe via Azerbaijan.

Türkiye is also in negotiations with Russia, Iran, and other countries to diversify its gas supplies, making it a central strategic player in Europe’s energy security.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the energy sector not only strengthens the energy stability of both countries but also enhances the region’s overall energy security. Joint energy projects contribute to diversifying Europe’s gas supplies, reducing dependence on Russia, and increasing the sustainability of the energy sector. In the future, Azerbaijan’s role as a major gas exporter will continue to grow, while Türkiye will solidify its position as the energy center of Eurasia.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye share a fraternal bond, grounded in a common ethnic, cultural, and historical heritage. Over recent decades, this relationship has deepened, evolving into a strategic alliance that stands as a unique model in the modern world.

Today, the partnership between Baku and Ankara is entering a new phase, encompassing nearly all sectors, including politics, economics, defense, and energy.

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have always been marked by close coordination and mutual support. One of the earliest examples of this brotherhood occurred in 1918 when the Caucasian Islamic Army, led by Nuru Pasha, liberated Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik forces. After the collapse of the USSR, Türkiye became the first country to officially recognize Azerbaijan’s independence on November 9, 1991. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has developed rapidly, even in the face of challenging geopolitical conditions.

The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was particularly strengthened after National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power, and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reached new heights. The signing of the strategic partnership and mutual assistance agreement in 2010 laid the foundation for their bilateral alliance. Then, on June 15, 2021, the Shusha Declaration was signed, officially cementing the allied relations between the two countries. The main points of the Shusha Declaration are that both countries will help each other in case of threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity, that defense cooperation will grow, that economic and transportation integration will get better, and that both sides will work harder to keep the region stable.

The military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has significantly shifted the balance of power in the region, establishing a robust defense alliance between the two nations.

For decades, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, and Türkiye has been Azerbaijan’s primary partner in the liberation of these lands. During the 44-day Patriotic War (September-November 2020), Türkiye provided Azerbaijan with unprecedented military support, playing a crucial role in the success of the operation.

The supply of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) played a decisive role in the destruction of Armenia's heavy equipment, significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's military advantage. Azerbaijani servicemen were trained according to Turkish standards, which boosted the combat effectiveness of the Azerbaijani army. Türkiye also strengthened Azerbaijan's position on the international stage, helping to prevent anti-Azerbaijani initiatives. Following the war, military cooperation between the two countries expanded. Since 2021, Azerbaijan has been purchasing modern weapons systems from Türkiye, including TRG-300 Kaplan multiple-launch rocket systems and Otokar armored vehicles. Joint military exercises have further confirmed the high level of military cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic relations are growing rapidly and have become a cornerstone of their strategic partnership. Trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $7.5 billion in 2023, and projections indicate it will reach $15 billion by 2025. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Alliance is a central aspect of this cooperation. Azerbaijan is Türkiye's primary gas supplier, exporting 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in 2023. The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has become a key route for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Europe, and after planned expansions, its capacity will increase to 31 billion cubic meters. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is Türkiye's largest foreign investor, having invested more than $19 billion in the Turkish economy.

The two countries are also expanding their cooperation in transport and logistics. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, operational since 2017, has transported over one million tons of cargo. This railway line is a vital strategic corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe. The Zangezur Corridor, which will link Azerbaijan's mainland with Türkiye via Nakhchivan, is set to become a key part of the Middle Corridor, offering an alternative to Russia and Iran's transport routes. SOCAR has invested $6.3 billion in Türkiye's STAR refinery, while Azerbaijani banks and companies continue to invest heavily in logistics, tourism, and construction in Türkiye.

The geopolitical significance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance is immense, and this cooperation has fundamentally shifted the balance of power in the South Caucasus. The alliance between Baku and Ankara has altered the regional balance of power, isolating Armenia from its former ally, Russia.

Having solidified its influence in the South Caucasus, Türkiye, alongside Azerbaijan, has emerged as one of the primary centers of power in the region. Together, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are key players in ensuring Europe's energy security. Following the imposition of sanctions on Russian gas, Azerbaijan has become the European Union's main alternative gas supplier. In 2023, Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe amounted to 11 billion cubic meters, with plans to increase this figure to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are also driving economic and military integration as leading members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), playing a pivotal role in strengthening this organization. The growing Azerbaijan-Türkiye partnership in the 21st century has become a significant geopolitical reality, not only for both countries but also for the broader Eurasian region.

This alliance holds significant strategic value for the security, stability, and advancement of the region, possessing the potential to impact global dynamics substantially. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have showcased a robust partnership that signifies a sustained strategic alignment, set to be instrumental in influencing the geopolitical landscape of the region moving forward.

