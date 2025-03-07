Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan view earth remote sensing pursuit – Uzbekcosmos (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Uzbekcosmos and Azercosmos are putting their heads together to hammer out the details of a joint project aimed at getting to the bottom of soil salinization through the lens of Earth observation data, Director of the Space Research and Technology Agency under the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan (Uzbekcosmos) Shukhrat Kadirov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"In 2024, an accord was established between Uzbekcosmos and Azercosmos for the collaborative execution of a project focused on the preliminary evaluation of soil salinization utilizing Earth observation data. This project will substantially enhance environmental monitoring and sustainable land use in our nations," he said.

He asserts that Uzbekcosmos has established robust and fruitful partnerships with Azercosmos since the inception of its operations. Both institutions consistently conduct consultative meetings addressing various concerns in the space sector, encompassing the utilization of space technology, enhancement of the regulatory framework, and advancement of national space infrastructure.

"An important step in cooperation was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022, which laid the foundation for further collaboration," Kadirov noted.

As the director of Uzbekcosmos pointed out, the agency is also rubbing elbows with leading agencies from countries like Azerbaijan, Türkiye, France, the US, the UK, Monaco, and Japan. Cooperation is a two-way street.

"To obtain high-quality space imagery and investigate new prospects in this domain, the agency frequently convenes meetings with various companies, including the US Geological Survey (USGS). Active discussions are presently occurring regarding new initiatives and avenues for collaboration," he said.

He noted that Uzbekcosmos represents Uzbekistan on important international space organizations like the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), the Regional Space Applications Program for Sustainable Development (RESAP) under ESCAP, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Intergovernmental Council on Space Cooperation of the CIS, and the International Astronautical Federation. The agency can actively influence international space rules and laws by joining these structures. In its new strategic plan, the agency seeks to promote international cooperation in space research, Earth observation, personnel training, and the exchange of sophisticated technologies and experience in using space data for socio-economic development.

"One of the ambitious initiatives is the deployment of a satellite in 2026, as part of the collaboration between Uzbekistan and the member nations of the Organization of Turkic States. This project exemplifies our capability in developing advanced space systems and our preparedness for global collaboration. The project is presently in the coordination phase," Shukhrat Kadirov emphasized.

According to him, the agency's main strategy over the years has been the downstream approach, focusing on data processing and the application of new technologies in practical activities. Through the implementation of the State Space Monitoring Program, unique information is provided for various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, water management, land relations, forestry, ecology, and geology. For example, the Earth observation system in 2024 allowed for the detection and transmission of over 100,000 violations of state norms to relevant authorities.

"In 2025, Uzbekcosmos will continue to assist economic sectors actively using Earth observation technologies. These capabilities will open up new opportunities for territory management, environmental control, agriculture, and water management, as well as enable rapid response to emerging threats," he noted.

The director also talked about the agency's big accomplishments in this area, such as a full evaluation of the state of green zones in eight regions of the country, which lets us watch how ecosystems change; the restoration of a digital database of agricultural lands, which helps us guess crop yields and the exact number of crops that will be grown; the identification of cases of field burning after harvest through monitoring; and the digitization of 35 dams to check their condition and water volume.

"Additionally, the agency is actively developing new areas of space monitoring, including surveying work using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The introduction of precise methods for controlling mineral extraction volumes, such as the creation of topographic maps of quarries, allows for a significant increase in the accuracy of natural resource accounting," he added.

Kadirov noted that the anticipated future also includes the development of a project for assessing evaporation and water use in agriculture using satellite data. Pilot projects in three regions of the country will help identify excessive water consumption and propose measures for conservation, which is especially important in the context of climate change.

"Uzbekcosmos also plans to hold the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Uzbekistan, which will be an important step for the development of national space infrastructure. Uzbekistan will submit a bid to host this major event in 2028, which will provide the country with new opportunities for cooperation with global space organizations," he said.

According to him, the agency is also preparing to implement educational projects in 2025 aimed at the development of space technologies and expanding cooperation with leading global organizations such as NASA.

"The key project remains the development of the National Space Program until 2035, which will include the creation of innovative space infrastructure, the development of human capital, and participation in international programs for the exploration of the Moon and Mars," added Kadirov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel