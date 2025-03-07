Iran’s Astara terminals poised for completion with final construction by year-end - ADY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The final construction work at the terminals of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) in the Iranian city of Astara will be completed by the end of the year, Emil Mammadov, the advisor to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said, Trend reports.

According to him, the International North-South Transport Corridor, passing through Azerbaijan, is of critical importance for the country.

He pointed out that, thanks to the terminals built and commissioned by ADY in Azerbaijan and Iran, the cargo base has been increasing every year.

"The final construction works at our terminals located in Iran will be fully completed by the end of this year. As a result, the terminal's capacity will be increased to four million tons, which will allow us to attract cargo from Europe, Russia, and southern directions within the framework of the North-South corridor," he added.

The terminal is located in the Iranian city of Astara on an area of 35 hectares, 1.4 kilometers from the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The territory of the terminal, which was built by ADY, has been leased to Azerbaijan for 25 years.

