Kyrgyzstan sees growth of cargo transportation in Jan. 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 7. Kyrgyzstan transported a total of 4.507 million tons of cargo in January 2025, which is an 11.9 percent increase, or 479,900 tons more, compared to January 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Committee shows that there was a 17 percent decrease compared to December 2024.

The cargo volume by different modes of transport is as follows:

- Road transport: 3.566 million tons;

- Rail transport: 865,700 tons;

- Pipeline transport: 74,000 tons;

- Air transport: 1,600 tons.

Growth in cargo transport was observed across all regions of the country.

At the same time, the volume of freight turnover in January 2025 increased by 31.5 million ton-kilometers, or 10.6 percent, compared to January 2024, reaching 328.6 million ton-kilometers.

As many as 54.066 million tons of cargo were transported across all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, which is 3 million tons (5.9 percent) higher than in 2023.