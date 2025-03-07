Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 7 March 2025 11:48 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines plots to launch new route to Germany in May 2025
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is continuously working to expand the flight network and increase the number of flights on existing routes, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's SKAT airline plans to launch a new route to Germany from Shymkent to Munich from May 27 this year.

Flights will operate three times a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays).

Meanwhile, it is expected that the opening of this air route will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Consequently, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Germany will increase from 11 to 14 per week.

