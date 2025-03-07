Horadiz-Aghband railway line to unlock key access to Zangezur corridor - ADY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Horadiz-Aghband railway line will provide the opportunity to use the Zangezur Corridor, Emil Mammadov, the advisor to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), said, Trend reports.

According to him, the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line is one of the infrastructure projects being implemented in the territories liberated from occupation.

"Thus, parallel to the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, modernization works are being carried out in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. At the same time, issues related to ensuring connectivity with Türkiye are being addressed. All of this is part of the efforts to put the Zangezur Corridor into operation," he added.

The construction work on the Horadiz-Aghband railway line is 62 percent complete. The Horadiz-Aghband railway line, as part of the Zangezur Corridor, will play a significant role in the Eurasian transport network. This will ensure a direct connection to Nakhchivan and further strengthen Azerbaijan's position on the international transport map.

