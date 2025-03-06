First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits nursery-kindergarten No. 40 in Ganja (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughter Arzu Aliyeva, visited nursery-kindergarten No. 40 in Ganja.

The First Vice-President was briefed on the current state of the kindergarten.

The preschool institution, built in 1967, has a capacity for 120 children, but currently accommodates 70. The building is in a deteriorating condition.

Mehriban Aliyeva gave relevant instructions to ensure high-quality preschool education and childcare at the facility.

In addition to state programs aimed at constructing new childcare institutions and modernizing existing ones, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has also been actively engaged in this field. Since 2014, the Foundation has implemented the "Development of Preschool Education Institutions" program, contributing to the education and upbringing of children.